ATLANTA - The Falcons held a private workout with Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall over the weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the workout.
Falcons general manager Thomas Dimtroff, head coach Dan Quinn, assistant general manager Scott Pioli, defensive line coach Bryant Young and director of college scouting Steve Sabo were on hand for the workout.
Hall is 6-foot-1 inch and 308 pounds. He was not invited to the NFL scouting combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.76 seconds at the school’s Pro Day. He covered the first 10 yards in 1.66 seconds.
Hall has that explosive athleticism that the Falcons covet and incredible strength. He has a 38-inch vertical jump and benched pressed 225 pounds 36 times.
Hall was 6-1, 250 coming out of high school and signed as a defensive end/tight end.
“Hall is an intriguing one-gap penetrator with the college production that shouldn't be overlooked, projecting as a rotational three-technique in a four-man front,” according to Dane Brugler’s 2018 NFL draft guide.
Hall is projected to be selected in the fourth or fifth round by Brugler.
This story was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
