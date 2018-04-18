  • Braves sign 6-time MLB All-Star Jose Bautista

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday that they've signed six-time MLB All-Star Jose Bautista to a minor league deal.

    The Braves said Bautista has reported to th team's extended spring training complex in Florida and will play third base.

    Bautista, who played under general manager Alex Anthopoulos in Toronto, has spent the past 10 seasons playing regularly as an outfielder.

    Bautista has 331 career home runs and 927 RBI.

