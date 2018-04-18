ATLANTA - The NFL will release its schedule for the 2018 season on Thursday.
The home and away opponents for the Falcons were determined after the regular-season in January.
Here is a reminder of what the schedule will look like before dates and times are announced.
Home: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens
Away: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Steelers.
The preseason schedule was announced last week. The Falcons will host the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins and play at the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.
This article was written by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
