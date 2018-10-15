BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU has been fined $100,000 after its fans stormed the field Saturday evening, celebrating the upset of No. 2 Georgia.
The Southeastern Conference announced the fine Monday morning.
This was LSU’s second violation since the “access to competition area policy” was enacted in 2004. The fans also went onto the field in 2014.
Any additional field-storming fines would be $250,000.
LSU fined $100,000 for rushing field after win vs. Georgia. It was 2nd offense under SEC’s policy prohibiting fans from rushing the field— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 15, 2018
The conference said the money will be deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
The Tigers routed the Bulldogs 36-16, giving head coach Ed Orgeron the biggest win of his tenure with LSU.
TRENDING STORIES:
With the loss, Georgia fell to No. 8 in the latest AP poll. LSU jumped to No. 5.
Georgia is off this week before playing Florida on Oct. 27 in Jacksonville. LSU faces Mississippi State on Saturday.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}