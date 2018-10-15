This is possibly the largest illegal tire dump in Georgia

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have found what they say is possibly the largest illegal tire dump in the entire state of Georgia.
The suspects dumped the tires in a remote wooded area in south Fulton County.
What the Department of Natural Resources is doing to track down the people responsible, in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
DNR officials tell Channel 2’s Audrey Washington they have never seen anything like it.
They said they first noticed the tires last year, so they set up a surveillance operation with cameras installed in the trees and ground.
Those cameras, according to DNR officials, caught two guys tossing the tires over a few weeks.
The DNR Ranger hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-241-4113.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}