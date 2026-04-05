UGA names new women’s basketball head coach

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia Lady Bulldog basketball has announced Ayla Guzzardo as the program’s fourth full-time head coach.

This comes a day after UGA announced the school had parted ways with the previous coach.

Guzzardo led McNeese State to the school’s third conference title. The team had 29 wins, a school record.

She is also credited with the best single-season turnaround in the NCAA Division I women’s basketball program. She took the team from a 10-21 record the year before her arrival to a 29-6 record.

“I am humbled with the trust you have placed in me and look and forward to working with our staff and student-athletes to build special relationships with our students, this University and the Athens community. Go Dawgs!” Guzzardo said in part.

She began her coaching career at her alma mater, Akron University, where she served for four seasons before going back to her home town of Hammond, Louisiana, to become a successful high school coach at St. Thomas Aquinas.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Ayla Guzzardo to the University of Georgia,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “We take great pride in the tradition of our women’s basketball program, and we are excited about the future of Lady Bulldog basketball under her leadership.”

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