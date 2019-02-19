0 UGA basketball coach gives birth 12 hours after win

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor has had an extremely eventful past 24 hours.

Taylor and the Lady Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss 78-56 Monday night to move to 15-10 on the season.

Less than 12 hours after the game, Taylor gave birth to her second child.

Drew Simone Taylor was born at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday in Athens. Drew weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. She’s Joni Taylor’s second daughter.

Mom and daughter are resting comfortably, according to a statement from the University of Georgia.

Congrats to @CoachJoniTaylor on a truly incredible back to back: a big win and a new baby! All our best to the Taylor family & @uga_wbb staff. Welcome to the Bulldog family, Drew 🐶❣️ — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) February 19, 2019

“Darius (Joni Taylor’s husband) and I feel so blessed to be the parents of such a sweet little girl, and I know Jacie is thrilled to be a big sister,” the coach said in a statement. “I can’t express how much joy Drew has already brought to our family. We want to thank everyone in the Georgia community for your prayers and encouragement during this happy season of our lives. I am thrilled that Drew will be surrounded by so many special people, and that she will be a part of the Bulldog family.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Joni Taylor, 39, coached the Lady Bulldogs through her pregnancy, “still waking up at 4 and 5 o’clock” for workouts. She ran at least three times a week, clocking an 8-minute mile just last month.

She is in her fourth season as only the team’s second full-time coach. Andy Landers’ 36-year stint as coach included five Final Four appearances, 20 Sweet 16s and seven Southeastern Conference regular-season championships.

Joni Taylor, who played at Alabama, was Landers’ top assistant when he retired.

Associate head coach Karen Lange will take over coaching duties for the time being.

Georgia has just four regular season games left in the 2018-19 season. The Lady Bulldogs host Arkansas Thursday at 7 p.m.

Information from DawgNation and information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.