0 Bulldogs' Jake Fromm embraces QB competition with highly-talented freshman

ATLANTA - A year ago, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm had graduated from Houston County High School in Warner Robbins, Georgia, carrying with him a decorated career and a trail of eye-popping stats to Athens to become the backup quarterback to then-starting quarterback Jacob Eason.

Fromm, who threw for 12,475 yards and 126 touchdowns during his high school career, got a much faster start to his collegiate career when Eason went out with a knee injury in a primetime road game against a Notre Dame team that was an early favorite to make a run for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

TRENDING STORIES:

After his gutsy performance that led to a Bulldogs’ victory against the Fighting Irish in Week 2, Fromm began his college football career and never looked back, throwing for 2,615 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his freshman campaign. More importantly, the 2017 SEC Freshman of the Year silenced the doubters with his calm composure and leadership under pressure in big-game situations each week during the season, all the way through to the National Championship game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

But now, Fromm is where Eason was. The only difference is the name: Justin Fields.

Fields, the former Harrison County High School dual-threat quarterback and No. 1 overall player by ESPN, threw for 4,187 yards and 41 touchdowns, while rushing for 2,096 yards and 28 scores on the ground.

In a tweet, Fromm said he is in “full support” of the quarterback competition with Fields.

"The same way Jacob was to me, I try to be that same guy to Justin."@FrommJake is in full support of the QB competition with @justnfields #ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/6NrWFSeyca — Bulldogs Game Day (@WSBbulldogs) April 6, 2018

“The same way Jacob was to me, I try to be that same guy to Justin," Fromm said.

With spring training well underway, the quarterback competition between the sophomore and the highly-talented freshman will be one to watch as spring football continues and the fall draws near.

The Bulldogs will host their annual G-Day intrasquad game when the red team faces the black team on April 21 at Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.