0 Atlanta United: Things to know about Los Angeles Football Club

ATLANTA - Winners of its last three consecutive games, Atlanta United returns home this week with a chance to extend its winning streak to four games when it hosts the Los Angeles Football Club Saturday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We have to keep our heads straight and keep building off this three-game win streak we have going on right now” - @gmgarza4 pic.twitter.com/3V8dMkqNcz — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) April 4, 2018

Playing its third straight game against an MLS Western Conference opponent, Atlanta United's match against LAFC on Saturday is the first ever between the two teams.

Here are a few things to know about the Los Angeles Football Club.

Los Angeles Football Club ( 2-0-1)

LAFC is in its first season based in Carson, California. The expansion team is completing game four of a six-game road trip to begin the season. Currently, LAFC is fourth in the MLS Western Conference, sitting one point behind the LA Galaxy for third place.

In its last outing, LAFC lost 4-3 to its California rival and conference opponent, LA Galaxy. LAFC jumped out to an early 3-0 lead using good ball movement and running on the breaks, which is what the team does best.

While LAFC did that for just over half of the match and built a commanding lead, LA Galaxy found a way to set up and execute its offense, taking LAFC away from its game strategy and forcing it to play defense, eliminating LAFC's chances to execute its run-and-gun strategy.

Carlos Vela scored a brace (two goals) and, more importantly, was the most influential in LAFC’s success on Saturday. Despite the loss, Vela and company will look to use their up-tempo offense, running and deadly scoring attack versus Atlanta United Saturday evening.

Players to watch for LAFC

Forward Carlos Vela – Vela’s brace helped him land his second consecutive MLS Team of the Week honors. He will look to add more goals to his totals Saturday evening.

"We have to play our football. If we do our job, we can win." @11carlosV on what to expect against @ATLUTD, learning from last match, and the brand new #LAFC Performance Center. pic.twitter.com/06TCDMbXfp — LAFC (@LAFC) April 4, 2018

"We have such an appreciation for our ownership for having the vision to do things the right way."



Bob Bradley on the #LAFC Performance Center, the week that was, and coaching against Tata Martino this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/mvXq5YzALX — LAFC (@LAFC) April 4, 2018

Forward Diego Rossi – Rossi has a total of three goals in three matches this season, leading the team in goals and ranking fifth in the MLS. The Montevideo, Uruguay, native also leads th team in assists with four.

LAFC has recorded a total of nine goals, tied with the Columbus Crew. Only three other clubs in the 23-league team – NYFC, New York Red Bulls and Sporting Kansas City -- have more total goals, with 10 each.

Saturday’s match will begin at 5 p.m.

