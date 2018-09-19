  • Braves beat Cardinals; 'Magic Number' down to 6!

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday afternoon at SunTrust Park!

    With the 7-3 victory, the Braves' "Magic Number" to clinch the NL East is now 6.

    The Philadelphia Phillies, who started the day 5.5 games behind the Braves in the division, play Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.

    If the Mets beat the Phillies, the Braves' "Magic Number" falls to 5. 

     

