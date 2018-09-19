ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday afternoon at SunTrust Park!
With the 7-3 victory, the Braves' "Magic Number" to clinch the NL East is now 6.
We'll have highlights and reaction from today's game on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The Philadelphia Phillies, who started the day 5.5 games behind the Braves in the division, play Wednesday at 6:05 p.m.
If the Mets beat the Phillies, the Braves' "Magic Number" falls to 5.
The #Braves magic number to clinch the NL East is down to 6. They avoided a St. Louis sweep with a 7-3 win. Next up: the all-important 4-game series vs the Phillies at SunTrust Park. Philadelphia hosts the NY Mets at 6:05. A Philly loss reduces magic # to 5 #ChopOn— Anthony Amey (@AnthonyAmeyWSB) September 19, 2018
