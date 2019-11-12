Atlanta Falcons set to play in NFL International Series in 2020

ATLANTA - Get your passports ready, Falcons fans. The team announced Tuesday afternoon it will participate in the NFL's International Series in 2020 season.
The Falcons did not release where or who they will be playing, but it will count as a home game against a non-division opponent.
This will be the Falcons' first international trip since they played in London in 2014. In that game, Atlanta lost to the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium, 22-21.
The NFL started the International Series during the 2007 season. Games have been played in England and Mexico with the league looking to expand to other countries in the future.
Four games were played in London this season. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take place Monday night in Mexico City.
The complete schedule for the 2020 International Series should be released in the coming months. Here is the list of opponents the Falcons will face next year:
HOME: Panthers, Saints, Buccaneers, Bears, Lions, Broncos, Raiders, NFC West opponent
AWAY: Panthers, Buccaneers, Saints, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Packers, NFC East opponent
