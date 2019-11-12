ATLANTA - You're going to need to pay attention to the weather this week. An arctic front will plunge temperatures into freezing territory.
Here's what you need to know:
- Temperatures will be in the 30s by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
- Throughout the morning, showers are possible across metro Atlanta.
- Counties in northern Georgia may see a brief mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. However, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan says the roads are so warm, the wintry mix should not cause major problems with commutes to work.
- Afternoon temperatures will peak at the low 40s.
