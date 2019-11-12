  • Bundle up! Arctic cold front moving in, wintry mix possible for north Georgia

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - You're going to need to pay attention to the weather this week. An arctic front will plunge temperatures into freezing territory.

    Here's what you need to know:

    • Temperatures will be in the 30s by 9 a.m. Tuesday. 
    • Throughout the morning, showers are possible across metro Atlanta. 
    • Counties in northern Georgia may see a brief mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. However, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Brian Monahan says the roads are so warm, the wintry mix should not cause major problems with commutes to work. 
    • Afternoon temperatures will peak at the low 40s. 

