  • ACC announces kickoff times for four Georgia Tech football games

    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlantic Coastal Conference announced the kickoff times and assignments for four of Georgia Tech’s football games for the 2018 season.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The Yellow Jackets will kickoff the season on Sept. 1 when they play Alcorn State at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 12:30 p.m.  Then, on Sept. 15, Tech will go on the road to face Pittsburgh, which also has a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

    Two of Georgia Tech’s games that will not be played on Saturday will be played in the evenings on weekdays. The Yellow Jackets play at Louisville on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. (Friday) and then at Virginia Tech on Oct. 25 (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    ACC announces kickoff times for four Georgia Tech football games

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia Tech hires Anthony Wilkins as assistant coach

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeFoor immediately eligible at Georgia Tech after transfer

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeFoor immediately eligible at Georgia Tech after transfer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia officer fired over arrest of former football player