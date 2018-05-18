ATLANTA - The Atlantic Coastal Conference announced the kickoff times and assignments for four of Georgia Tech’s football games for the 2018 season.
The Yellow Jackets will kickoff the season on Sept. 1 when they play Alcorn State at Bobby Dodd Stadium at 12:30 p.m. Then, on Sept. 15, Tech will go on the road to face Pittsburgh, which also has a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.
Two of Georgia Tech’s games that will not be played on Saturday will be played in the evenings on weekdays. The Yellow Jackets play at Louisville on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. (Friday) and then at Virginia Tech on Oct. 25 (Thursday) at 7:30 p.m.
