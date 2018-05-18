0 Injuries confirmed after active shooter incident at Texas HS

SANTA FE, Texas - An unknown number of people are injured from a shooting this morning at Santa Fe High School near Galveston, Texas, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District.

The incident has since been contained. Law enforcement is working to secure the building and move students to another location, the district said.

Witnesses said a shooting took place in an art class Friday morning, ABC station KTRK in Houston reported.

Assistant Principal Cris Richardson said a suspect "has been arrested and secured."

"We hope the worst is over and I really can't say any more about that because it would be pure speculation," Richardson told media outlets at the scene.

The suspect in the shooting appears to be a local student, according to law enforcement to ABC News.

A lockdown was initiated immediately, school officials said.

One student told KTRK she was in first period when the fire alarms went off. Students were told to evacuate and staff members instructed them to run across the street and hide.

The University of Texas Medical Branch is receiving an unknown number of patients, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

There were several medical helicopters seen at the school in response to the shooting.

One student told Houston television station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period class and started shooting. The student says she saw one girl with a bloody leg as the class evacuated.

Police cars were seen swarming the scene and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were responding.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said sheriff's county deputies are headed to the scene to help.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

