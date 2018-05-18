CUBA - A passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba Friday.
Photos from the scene showed first responders standing among the smoking debris. So far, three survivors have been found among the wreckage.
We're following this developing story closely. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
The plane, a Boeing 737 rented by Cubana airlines, had just left José Martí International Airport outside Havana, Cuban state TV reported. Cubana confirmed the flight had crashed.
NEW: Cubana Airlines flight that crashed shortly after takeoff in Cuba had 104 passengers on board, according to Cuban media. https://t.co/WzjrJYznWw pic.twitter.com/EBRmwaedjb— ABC News (@ABC) May 18, 2018
The plane was carrying 104 passengers and additional crew members, and heading to the city of Holguin, on the eastern part of Cuba, according to Granma, the official newspaper of Cuba’s Communist Party.
The three survivors found thus far are in critical condition at the hospital, Granma reported.
ABC News contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}