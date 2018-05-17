0 Atlanta United: Things to know about the New York Red Bulls

ATLANTA - After a tough loss to Sporting Kansas City, Atlanta United would not stay down for long. In fact, the Five Stripes went on the road to earn an impressive win over MLS Eastern Conference rival Orlando City SC 2-1, snapping Orlando’s six-game winning streak.

With the win, Atlanta United (8-2-1) sits atop the MLS standings with 25 points and has won four of its last five matches.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Five Stripes, however, know the rough stretch of games is not over. Atlanta United will take on the New York Red Bulls Sunday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With another critical match as the season heats up, Atlanta United will have its fierce and electrifying home crowd to back it up Sunday as the Five Stripes try to stay atop the MLS.

Here are a few things to know about the New York Red Bulls:

Head Coach: Jesse Marsch

The Red Bulls enter Sunday evening’s match in fifth place in the MLS East with 18 points. The Red Bulls (6-3-0) average two points per game. New York has played better at home this season than on the road, recording a 4-1 mark at home and a 2-2 record when away.

Marsch’s Red Bulls have won four of their last five games, with victories over the Montreal Impact, NYCFC, LA Galaxy and most recently the Colorado Rapids. Hoping to continue their wave of winning success, the Red Bulls are no strangers to the Five Stripe, defeating them in Atlanta's first ever MLS game.

Considering this, the Five Stripes will be looking to not only stay atop the league but not duplicate what has already happened before: a loss to the Red Bulls.

Atlanta United –New York Red Bulls: Last home meeting between two teams – March 5, 2017

In front of a sellout crowd of more than 55,000 people, Atlanta United lost to the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in its first-ever MLS match.

Former Atlanta United player Yamil Asad scored the first goal in AU history late in the first half. The Red Bulls got on the board in the second half, when Daniel Royer scored on a header in the 76th minute.

Then, in the 83rd minute, officials ruled that Atlanta's Anton Walkes kicked the ball into the Atlanta United net for the Red Bulls' go-ahead goal. New York's Bradley Wright-Phillips appeared to score the goal on a pass from Kemar Lawrence, but the decisive contact on the ball was ruled to have come from Walkes.

Despite the loss, Blank called the sellout “a tribute to Atlanta.”

Players to watch for New York Red Bulls

Bradley Wright-Phillips, forward: Phillips is third in the league and leads the Red Bulls in goals with six. The forward is also second on the team in assists (5), shots (19) and shots on goal with 10.

Alejandro Romero Gamarra, midfielder: Gamarra is first in the league in assists with seven. The midfielder also has nine shots on goal, third best on the team.

Daniel Royer, midfielder: Royer leads the team in shots with 22 and shots on goal with 10.

Florian Valot, midfielder: Valot has recorded three goals, three assists and taken 14 shots this season.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.