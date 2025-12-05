Fight turns deadly among friends after night out; shooter refused to go home, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed outside his home in Smyrna following a dinner gathering with friends on Thanksgiving weekend.

Police have identified the victim as Tori Harris and the suspect as Nikia Williams.

Harris asked Williams to leave his home around 4:13 a.m. Sunday, but Williams refused, police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

“They were all acquaintances, they were friendly with each other,” said Meredith Holt, Smyrna Police Department Public Information Officer. “It just started as a verbal altercation that escalated too quickly, and it’s just a very sad situation.”

The altercation ended outside Harris’ home, where police say Williams pulled out a gun and shot Harris. Harris was found deceased in the front yard on the walkway up to the front door.

Williams left after the shooting. Police attempted to track him for a couple of days before receiving a call from his attorney indicating that Williams would turn himself in.

Williams has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Harris’ family and friends are preparing to gather for his funeral, which is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

