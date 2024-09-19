You can now play the Georgia Lottery in the Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Feeling lucky before your flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport? Well, now you can play the Georgia Lottery while you wait.

The Georgia Lottery will open its new retail location inside Concourse B next Wednesday.

According to a news release, there will be two lottery kiosks in the North and South baggage claim areas past the security checkpoint.

In 2019, Georgia Lottery opened a new location at Concourse T, but it closed in 2020 because of the concourse’s expansion project.

There will also be another kiosk beyond baggage claim where travelers with connecting flights can play.

Channel 2 Action News will be there on Wednesday afternoon as the airport unveils.

