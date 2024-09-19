You can now play the Georgia Lottery in the Atlanta airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Feeling lucky before your flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport? Well, now you can play the Georgia Lottery while you wait.
The Georgia Lottery will open its new retail location inside Concourse B next Wednesday.
According to a news release, there will be two lottery kiosks in the North and South baggage claim areas past the security checkpoint.
In 2019, Georgia Lottery opened a new location at Concourse T, but it closed in 2020 because of the concourse’s expansion project.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
There will also be another kiosk beyond baggage claim where travelers with connecting flights can play.
Channel 2 Action News will be there on Wednesday afternoon as the airport unveils.
TRENDING STORIES:
- All clear given after Emory police issued emergency alert for Atlanta campus
- Apalachee school shooting: Court approves victim’s no contact order for Colt Gray, Colin Gray
- Redevelopment plans announced for another major downtown Atlanta building
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group