Workers who left woman with autism in hot van only suspended, new report shows

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is learning more about what led to a 69-year-old woman with autism being left in a hot van unattended for more than 2 hours.

The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities released findings from a September 2024 report on the incident.

Investigators found there was evidence of neglect on behalf of the two employees responsible for a 69-year-old.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln first reported on this incident in October.

It happened in the parking lot at Arbor Place Mall in August.

Someone passing by called the police for help after seeing 69-year-old Brenda Ballard in the back of a van on a hot August day.

Two employees with the Chanan Foundation forgot about Ballard while they took a group of disabled individuals to the movies and lunch at Arbor Place Mall.

TRENDING STORIES:

One employee told investigators prior to the incident there were no specific processes in place regarding signing individuals in and out of day programs.

The report also states individuals are not assigned to a specific instructor and there are no trip logs or attendance sheets.

The Chanan Foundation CEO told police at the hospital the employees broke policy and would be terminated.

However, the report states both employees were only suspended for three days and were allowed to return to work.

After the incident, the document notes the foundation started implementing head counts before leaving the facility.

Each staff member will have a list of assigned individuals and will use a list to verify checkoffs throughout the outing.

The CEO has not responded to Channel 2 Action News’ request for comment regarding the report, but did say in a previous statement:

“For privacy reasons, we do not discuss personnel actions or the individuals to whom we provide care. However, we have been made aware of the situation, and we enacted additional safety protocols to protect those whom we serve.”

©2024 Cox Media Group