New research is looking at which household cleaners could be toxic, if they harm your health

WASHINGTON — As America heads into flu season, it usually means more cleaning supplies for disinfecting shared spaces and keeping viruses or bacteria at bay.

New research is looking at which of those products are actually safe to use, examining how some contain toxic chemicals.

Channel 2 Washington Correspondent Nicole D’Antonio spoke to experts about the connection between cleaning products, their ingredients and how they might affect your health.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Regular cleaning of your home, and public spaces, is important to prevent disease from spreading.

However, a report by the Environmental Working Group says that thousands of cleaning supplies contain substances linked to serious health problems, including some that have been linked to asthma, chemical burns and even as potential causes of cancer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dr. Lydia Jahl at the Green Science Policy Institute told Channel 2 Action News that unfortunately, many household and industrial cleaners have harmful chemicals in them.

“Some of them you have heard of, like bleach, they can lead to certain health problems, especially respiratory health problems when your using the products,” Jahl said. “Other chemicals are ones you don’t think about that are in very common cleaners.”

The institute also said that another concern is the type of soap you use to wash your hands or body.

“Some body washes that are marketed as anti-microbial or antibacterial? You don’t need them. And you’re sprayed with chemicals all over your body,” Jahl said.

When it comes to cleaning products, researchers say the simpler they are when it comes to ingredient lists, the better.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a tool called the Safer Choice Label that you can use to cross reference each product. It also recommends other alternatives that meet the safety standards.

You can check your household cleaners on the Safer Choice Label tool here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group