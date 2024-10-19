1 dead after fire breaks out at Cobb County home

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Cobb County,

It happened along Jamerson Forest Circle Friday night.

Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they got to the house.

As they battled the flames, firefighters were able to remove the victim from the house, but the person had apparently already died.

Crews remain at the home and are putting out hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the victim’s identity has not been released.

