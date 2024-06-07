New national report finds manufacturers had to remove products due to lack of labeling allergens

WASHINGTON — A new report is warning consumers about potential dangers in the foods they eat.

The report, published by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, found that half of all food recalls in 2023 were because foods weren’t properly labeled.

Channel 2′s Washington News Bureau Correspondent Candice Cole spoke to experts who say that can mean potential exposure to allergens.

Peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish and now sesame are just a few of the major allergens required to be declared on food labels, but the latest report from USPIRG showed that 154 products had to be pulled from shelves last year because the ingredients were not disclosed by their manufacturers.

Kathy Przywara, Vice President of Community at the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, said labels have to be correct to be trusted.

“It’s really important that we can trust our food so that we know what’s on the label is the correct information,” Przywara said.

The number of recalls in 2023 were 21% higher than 2022, due in part to new requirements that sesame be listed as an allergen.

Przywara said the problem usually comes down to the contents of a food item not matching the packaging labels.

“It’s not that manufacturers are adding allergens that they’re not declaring. It’s usually some sort of packaging mistake.,” she said.

For the 20 million Americans with food allergies, reading the labels is just part of life, making them an important part of staying safe.

USPIRG recommends sticking with the brands you already know, while Przywara said staying on top of recalls from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is also important.

The Food Industry Association told Channel 2′s Washington News Bureau that verifying the accuracy of allergen information is critical to keeping people safe.

In a statement, the FIA said they work closely with government agencies to foster clear and accurate communications about recalls and that when problems arise, many retailers are quick to take the products ff of shelves, often within two hours of receiving the recall notice.

There’s also a separate push to have the FDA issue alerts following any food recall.

