Woman who stowed away on Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris caught on bus to Canada

NEW YORK — A woman who was caught as a stowaway on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris is back in police custody after she tried to flee the country.

This time, Channel 2′s Lori Wilson is learning more about how Svetlana Dali was caught trying to escape the United States another time, but by bus instead of plane.

Dali previously managed to get on a Delta flight without a ticket last month, and this time she was trying to get to Canada instead of going to Europe.

According to members of law enforcement, Dali cut off her ankle monitor on Sunday. Her roommate reported her missing when she saw the ankle bracelet on the floor.

Then, Dali was captured Monday while on a Greyhound bus heading to Canada.

The FBI now has Dali in custody and she is expected to be turned over to U.S. Marshals in Buffalo, N.Y. Tuesday.

Before heading back to Brooklyn, Dali is expected to go before a judge.

