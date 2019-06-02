0 Ric Flair says 'it's a miracle' he's alive after health scare

Wrestling legend Ric Flair, aka the Nature Boy, posted two videos on his YouTube channel Thursday proclaiming his full recovery after undergoing a medical procedure at a metro Atlanta hospital last month. In the videos titled “Back in Action,” the two-time WWE Hall of Famer thanked his doctors and family for helping to bring him back to life after the hospital stay, which he said cost $1.8 million.

"It’s a miracle again. It’s a $1.8 million tuneup on the Nature Boy,” Flair said in part one of the video. “Thank God for insurance.”

During his hospitalization, his wife, Wendy Barlow, told TMZ her husband would have to undergo a procedure due to “ongoing health complications.” In 2017, Flair was hospitalized for stomach pains and later placed in a medically induced coma for several days for heart-related issues.

TRENDING STORIES

The gregarious 70-year-old spoke about that medical scare in 2017, when he said he spent 12 days in a coma and was able to “talk to God.” After his recent medical procedure, Flair said he had nothing but adoration for his “beautiful family,” doctors and nurses. He also called out some famous friends who supported him, like wrestler Triple H, NBA legend Charles Barkley and Migos rapper Offset, who FaceTimed the famed wrestler while he was hospitalized.

"I’m going to move forward. I’ve got autographs to sign, commercials to make, pictures to take and friends to have a cold beer with,” Flair spiritedly said in the video.

Flair started making a name in wrestling in the 1970s. Since then, the Memphis-born athlete has won eight NWA World Heavyweight Championships, six WCW World Heavyweight Championships and two WWF Championships, according to WWE.

Now that his health has improved, he plans to get back to business and boldly stated at the end of his video he is “not going to get old.”

“You can’t stop me now,” he said. “I’m out. I’m well, and I’m feeling great.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.