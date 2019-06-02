  • BREAKING: 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

    By: Michael Seiden

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Bartow County near Cartersville.

    Officers responded to calls of a shooting on Gray Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found three victims dead from gunshot wounds. 

    Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene working to learn more about the victims. Their identities have not been released.

    Seiden spoke to a neighbor who heard the gunshots and rushed to try to help the victims. She said she found the bodies of two men and a woman.

