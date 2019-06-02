BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Bartow County near Cartersville.
Officers responded to calls of a shooting on Gray Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found three victims dead from gunshot wounds.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is at the scene working to learn more about the victims. Their identities have not been released.
Seiden spoke to a neighbor who heard the gunshots and rushed to try to help the victims. She said she found the bodies of two men and a woman.
JUST IN: @BCSOGA at the scene of a murder-suicide. Witnesses told me she heard “dozens of gunshots” and when she walked outside her home, she discovered the bodies of two men and a woman.— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) June 2, 2019
