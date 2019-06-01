Group of 20 to 26 people vandalized DeKalb government building, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say they are searching for a group of people who vandalized the administrative building in DeKalb County.
The vandalism happened at the Maloof Administrative Building around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Decatur.
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that 20 to 26 adults wearing masks, hoods and gloves were seen walking toward the building.
Surveillance video showed the group breaking windows and doors with hammers and pick axes.
We're working to get a copy of the surveillance video for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
