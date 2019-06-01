COLUMBUS, Ga. - An Alabama man was discovered dead inside the freezer of a Columbus Piggly Wiggly on Saturday morning, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Larry Alvin Long II, 51, of Phenix City, was working at the grocery store along Woodruff Farm Road when a coworker found his body in a walk-in freezer, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told the newspaper that Long entered the freezer at 10:13 a.m. and was discovered dead at 11:20 a.m.
The coroner told WTVM he believes the employee suffered cardiac arrest, and said foul play is not suspected. Long’s body has been sent to the GBI in Atlanta for an autopsy, Columbus-area news outlets reported.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}