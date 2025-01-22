Netflix subscription cost going up; how much will your next bill be?

More subscribers and record-high profits are not stopping Netflix from raising its cost to watch the streaming service.

The company said it had the biggest jump in subscribers, counting 302 million worldwide, adding 19 million new subscribers in the last quarter, CNN reported.

The reason can be attributed to the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul that streamed in November and had 108 million viewers across the globe. The service also streamed two NFL games on Christmas, WWE Raw live streams on Mondays and season two of “Squid Game,” all of which were said to boost viewership.

In the final quarter of 2024, the company had a 16% increase in revenue surpassing $10 billion for the first time. It listed its operation income, or what is left after subtracting operating expenses according to Investopedia, at $2.3 billion or a 52% increase. It also announced a $15 billion stock buyback, or the repurchase of its own outstanding stock shares, CNN reported.

The projected revenue for 2025 is between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion or a growth of at least 12% year-over-year, The New York Times reported.

Despite the increase in streamers, the company announced on Tuesday that it would raise the price of several subscription tiers. The increases not only affect the U.S. but also Canada, Portugal and Argentina, the newspaper reported.

The standard account without advertisements will go from $15.49 to $17.99 a month.

The ad-supported, standard tier will go from $6.99 to $7.99.

The premium tier, which has 4K video, will go from $22.99 to $24.99.

The company told investors, “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix., CNN reported.

“We have to continue to improve all aspects of Netflix — more series and films our members love, a great product experience, increased sophistication in our plans and pricing strategy (including more advertising capabilities) — and grow into new areas like live programming and games,” the company told shareholders, according to the Times. “If we do that well, we believe we’ll have an increasingly valuable company.”

The last time Netflix raised the price of its standard tier was in 2022, CNN reported.





