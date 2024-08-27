‘General Hospital’ actress Kelly Monaco leaving ABC soap opera after 21 years

LOS ANGELES — Sam McCall will be saying goodbye to Port Charles.

Soap Opera Network and Variety are reporting that actress Kelly Monaco is leaving “General Hospital” this fall after 21 years on the ABC soap opera.

Monaco joined the cast in 2003 as Sam McCall, a con artist and daughter of a mob boss, after she played a different character Livvie Locke on a spinoff soap opera “Port Charles.”

Monaco won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her performance as Locke in 2003 before she moved over to “General Hospital.” For her McCall role, Monaco picked up her second Daytime Emmy in 2006 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

The actress also won the first season of “Dancing with the Stars” and finished third during Season 15 as an All-Star.

Soap Opera Network reports that Monaco was “blindsided” by the decision to kill off her character. She played the character for over 2,000 episodes, according to Variety.

It’s unclear when her final episode will air.

