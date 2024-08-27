A deer comes to visit this Marietta dog every week. Check out this adorable video

MARIETTA, Ga. — They say dogs are man’s best friend, but who are dog’s best friend? For one dog in Marietta, it’s a deer.

Cowboy lives along Allgood Road in Marietta and has made friends with a deer.

The deer comes along to visit Cowboy a few times a week.

An adorable video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the deer and Cowboy running along a fence playing together.

