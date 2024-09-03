Feeling lucky? Mega Millions drawing up to $681 million tonight

ATLANTA — Will someone start the month off a millionaire?

There have been 25 consecutive drawings since anyone took home the Mega Millions jackpot. On Tuesday night, you could have a chance at $681 million.

If someone wins Tuesday, it would be the seventh largest jackpot in the game’s history. The cash option would be $337.1 million.

Only two Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. A ticket in New Jersey won $1.128 billion and another ticket won $552 million in Illinois.

