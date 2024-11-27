‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 33 finale: Who won the Mirrorball trophy?

LOS ANGELES — Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson were crowned the winners of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33.

The duo took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy during the season 33 finale Tuesday night.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten came in second. Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong followed in third place, while Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold came in fourth place. Danny Amendola and Witney Carson placed fifth.

“It means everything,” the former “Bachelor” star said about winning the Mirrorball. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.”

During the finale, the five final pairs each performed a redemption dance and a freestyle dance.

