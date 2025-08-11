Baby’s body found inside hearse at Alabama funeral home, woman charged

Police in Alabama arrested a woman after a baby girl’s body was found inside a hearse at a funeral home.

Gadsden Police responded on Saturday to the West Gadsden Funeral Home where the discovery was made.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“When the first patrol officers arrived on scene, there was little to no information to work from. What followed was a relentless, coordinated effort,” the department said in a statement.

Less than 12 hours later, police said they collected enough evidence to arrest 29-year-old Terrica Pearl. Jail records show she is charged with murder.

“This was a tough case for everybody involved,” Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford said in a statement. “I’m proud of the way our police department went after the truth and got it done. An arrest doesn’t take away the hurt, but it does mean we’re one step closer to justice for this child.”

Police have not identified the baby or given an exact cause of death.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Sunday, the West Gadsden Funeral Home held a vigil for the baby. Family members were in attendance as well as the funeral home employee who found the baby girl.

“I’ve got four girls of my own, I know how it feels. I’m the one that found her. I couldn’t even work yesterday because that could’ve been one of ours or anyone else’s kids,” he told ABC 33/40. The ABC affiliate reported that funeral home will cover the cost of the baby’s funeral.

Gadsden, Alabama is 40 miles from the Georgia-Alabama state line.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group