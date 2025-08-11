3-year-old hospitalized after DUI driver crashes into Spalding County lake: GSP

A 3-year-old is hospitalized after troopers say a driver under the influence crashed a car into a Spalding County lake on Sunday. First responders pulled the child out of the car and performed CPR.

Georgia State Patrol said a driver in an Acura TL was going at a high speed on Dundee Lake Road and turned into one of the parking lots at the lake. The driver didn’t stop and hit a large boulder, which sent the car through the grass and into the lake.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The car went underwater. GSP said the driver climbed out and stood on top of the car while a 3-year-old was trapped inside of it.

A Spalding County deputy and firefighters arrived on the scene and rescued the 3-year-old. They performed CPR until the child’s had a pulse again. Paramedics then airlifted the child to a hospital.

The driver, who has not been identified, faces the following charges: DUI, serious injury by vehicle, endangering a child under 14 while DUI, reckless driving, and child safety seat violations.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group