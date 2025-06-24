Advocacy group plans nationwide McDonald’s boycott

ATLANTA — A group is planning a nationwide boycott against McDonald’s that is set to begin Tuesday.

The People’s Union USA advocacy group is behind it. It’s the same group that previously backed boycotts of Target and Walmart in response to corporate rollbacks of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

McDonald’s in January altered its DEI initiatives, including no longer setting goals to increase diversity in senior leadership.

But an executive with the iconic fast-food chain previously said while some DEI language is different, the core of its program had not changed.

“The People’s Union USA” founder is urging customers not to eat at McDonald’s between Tuesday and next Monday.

