2 kids, 1 adult hit by car outside SC church preschool; suspect arrested after island manhunt

SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, S.C. — Two children and one adult were struck by a driver outside a preschool at a South Carolina church in what may have been an intentional act, authorities said.

Following an hours-long manhunt, a suspect in the hit-and-run incident was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, police said.

There was no altercation before the incident, according to Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen, who said the crash was being investigated as possibly being intentional.

Police identified the suspect as Justin Collin Adams, who was taken into custody about five hours after the crash.

He was found in a boat on a dock behind a house located across the street from the church, Sullivan’s Island Chief Glenn Meadows said.

A sergeant riding in the Charleston County aviation unit helicopter spotted the suspect, Meadows said at a Thursday evening press briefing, adding, “That proved to be a very valuable asset.”

The suspect ditched his sedan after the crash and was believed to be on foot and armed with a knife following the crash, according to Storen.

The manhunt included grid searches of houses, drones scanning the sky and checkpoints at the entryway to Sullivan’s Island, police said. The FBI and U.S. Marshals were involved in the search, police said.

Following the crash, one child and one adult were taken to hospitals and the third victim was treated at the scene and released, police said. The child taken to the hospital has since been discharged, according to a spokesperson with the Medical University of South Carolina.

Meadows said he believed the other victim was due to be released.

“We’re thankful that those injuries aren’t as serious as we thought they were going to be,” he said.

Authorities did not have an update on pending charges against Adams. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation.

Pressed on how the incident unfolded and whether the crash was intentional, Meadows said, “That’s part of the investigation. I’m sure those facts will come out at some point again.”

Adams was being questioned by investigators at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office headquarters. He will then go to the Al Cannon Detention Center and, if lodged Thursday night, a bond judge will see him Friday morning, police said.

Sullivan’s Island Mayor Patrick O’Neil praised the law enforcement effort.

“This was great teamwork,” he said at the briefing. “We’re all very grateful to our state, county and national, federal partners.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also said he was “grateful for the swift response from law enforcement” in apprehending the suspect.

“Continued prayers for the victims and all those affected,” he said in a post on social media.

