South Fulton celebrates 8 years amid leadership transition and controversy

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton celebrated its eighth anniversary Thursday evening with a State of the City event at the Southwest Arts Center — marking a milestone that comes amid political controversy and the announcement that Mayor Khalid Kamau will not seek re-election.

In what amounted to a farewell address, Kamau reflected on his time in office with a mix of humor and pride, acknowledging a turbulent year while emphasizing accomplishments from his eight years on the City Council and as mayor.

“I will not be seeking another term,” Kamau said during his speech. “The next seven months will be about making sure our citizens win.”

City officials and residents gathered to commemorate the city’s progress since its incorporation in 2017.

City Manager Sharon Subadan highlighted several major developments, including the construction of a new police headquarters and fire training facility, as well as the purchase of land for a permanent city hall.

Despite the progress, the city has faced internal challenges.

Kamau was brought under investigation for purchasing a pool table for his office, using city funds for a trip to Ghana, and more.

The city also garnished his wages for a mural in his office. He was briefly banned from City Hall.

Still, many residents remain supportive of the city’s direction.

“I love this area,” said South Fulton business owner Tommie Muhammad. “I don’t have a direct complaint or issue. It hasn’t negatively impacted me, my family or anyone in the circles I run in.”

Subadan acknowledged the concerns but assured citizens that the city remains on the right track.

“While there is concern, I would reassure the citizens of South Fulton that the city is a city on the rise,” she said. “We are well managed. We are well run. We’re not perfect, but we’re constantly striving to improve.”

South Fulton voters will elect new leadership on November 4.

