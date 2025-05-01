Former state Representative found dead inside Augusta area hotel room

ATLANTA — A former Georgia state Representative has been found dead inside a hotel room.

Ben Harbin was pronounced dead at a Fairfield Inn in Augusta on Wednesday evening just after 7 p.m., WJBF-TV reported.

Harbin was first elected to the Georgia House in 1994 and served as the House Appropriations Committee chairman until being replaced by the late House Speaker David Ralston.

He resigned his seat in July 2015.

Please read my statement on the passing of former Representative Ben Harbin: pic.twitter.com/E1vducrj6P — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 1, 2025

In a statement on X, Gov. Brian Kemp praised Harbin’s service to the state of Georgia:

“Our entire family is mourning the passing of former state representative and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee Ben Harbin.

“A dedicated public servant, he helped to balance out state budgets and maintain our AAA bond rating during the most difficult financial time in modern history - the Great Recession.

“We are praying for his family and loved ones in the days and weeks ahead during this time of grieving.”

The Richmond County coroner confirmed to WJBF that Harbin’s death is not being considered suspicious.

