Toddler drowns in apartment pool during party

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — We now know the name of a toddler who died at the hospital after he was pulled from a Roswell pool.

“Heartbreaking,” said mother of four Jeanine Welsh. “My husband heard someone screaming, and as a lifeguard for 15 years I was just praying that it was not a drowning.”

But her worst fears were reality. Roswell Police were called to the pool at the Lake House apartment community in Martin’s Landing Sunday night after a 2-year-old that the medical examiner identified as Axel Delgado was pulled from the water.

He was rushed to the hospital but died Monday.

“They were doing the resuscitation and then walked from the pool to the ambulance. They were trying to resuscitate him the whole way,” said neighbor George Golphin.

“It was like a cookout they had,” said Golphin.

It is those gatherings where swim instructor Marci Dever with Marci Swims warns parents to take extra precautions.

“You can have a water watcher. That person changes out every hour and they should not be drinking,” said Dever who teaches swim and provides lifeguards. “Floaties like inflatable toys are not recommended at pool parties because kids can go under them you may not see them.”

When it comes to lifeguards, Dever said they’re great but parents also have to pay attention.

The American Red Cross says drownings are one of the leading causes of death for children.

“I always suggest wearing a fitted us coast guard approved life jacket,” said Allison Flexner with the American Red Cross.

“Give them breaks. Every 40 minutes give them a break; you may not know if your child is tired or not,” added Dever.

Roswell Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the drowning.

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