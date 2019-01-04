0 WWE stars rally behind Toni Storm after leaked nude photos

Professional wrestlers have rallied to support Toni Storm after hacked nude photos of the World Wrestling Entertainment star from Australia were leaked online.

Storm, 23, deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts after images and a video were shared across social media.

Storm, who wrestles with NXT UK -- a developmental arm of the WWE -- received encouragement online from several wrestlers, including SmackDown General Manager Paige, who was a victim of hackers who leaked a sex tape of the wrestling star in 2017.

“#WeSupportToniStorm from someone that has experienced the same thing I strongly support you girl,” tweeted Paige, 26. “It’s gonna be hard and people are gonna be mean because they don’t understand.

“But you’re strong, talented woman. You’ll get through this. Your future is too bright to be dimmed.”

Wrestler Titus O’Neil tweeted “there are some really SICK People in this world,” adding “I truly pray for the best for Toni Storm.”

Through the years, up to 15 current and former WWE stars have had personal photographs or videos leaked online.

The wrestlers include Hulk Hogan, Maxine, Melina, Victoria, Kaitlyn, Xavier Woods, Summer Rae, Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair, news.com.au reported.

Toni Storm is an amazing performer and more importantly, a good person. I am sickened by what she has had to endure. The harrassment and invasion of privacy in our society needs to stop. NOW! #WeSupportToni — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) January 3, 2019

#WeSupportToniStorm we’re here for you girl. The internet can be a nasty dark place. I really hope certain things in this world start to turn around. Invasion of privacy is a very scary thing. Let’s all behave a little more human, please. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 3, 2019

