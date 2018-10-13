Walmart to pay $65 million to California cashiers over seating lawsuit

Walmart will pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit with current and former cashiers in California who were not offered seating while they worked.
The company denied any wrongdoing Wednesday in a San Francisco federal court filing, Reuters reported.
The 9-year-old case was expected to go to trial later this year.
The settlement still must be approved by a federal judge. The retailer also said it would provide seating for its California employees.
“Both sides are pleased to have reached a proposed resolution,” Randy Hargrove, a Walmart spokesman, told Reuters.
Lawyers who represented the cashiers did not comment.
