  • Walmart to pay $65 million to California cashiers over seating lawsuit

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Walmart will pay $65 million to settle a lawsuit with current and former cashiers in California who were not offered seating while they worked. 

    The company denied any wrongdoing Wednesday in a San Francisco federal court filing, Reuters reported

    The 9-year-old case was expected to go to trial later this year. 

    The settlement still must be approved by a federal judge. The retailer also said it would provide seating for its California employees. 

    “Both sides are pleased to have reached a proposed resolution,” Randy Hargrove, a Walmart spokesman, told Reuters

    Lawyers who represented the cashiers did not comment.

