Up-and-coming rapper on 'Murder on my Mind' song charged with murdering 2 friends

A South Florida rap singer is accused of fatally shooting two of his close friends in October and getting assistance from another man attempting to make it look like the victims had been killed in a drive-by shooting, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
YNW Melly, 19, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 26, 2018, shooting deaths of Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas Jr., 19, the newspaper reported.
Cortlen Henry, 20 was also arrested in connection with the double slayings, as Miramar police said he drove a Jeep Compass to transport the victims to a hospital.
(1/2) Jamell Demons, a.k.a. YNW Melly & Cortlen Henry have been arrested and charged with two counts of first degree murder. The victims, Anthony Williams & Christopher Thomas Jr., were killed on 10/26/2018. The investigation, supported by forensic evidence, has concluded that pic.twitter.com/ArzVCLRxjd— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 14, 2019
The rapper has had success with singles such as “Murder On My Mind” and “Slang That Iron,” Rolling Stone reported. He collaborated with Kanye West with the song, "Mixed Personalities," the magazine reported. His first studio album, “We All Shine,” was released in January, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
In a post on his official Instagram account, the rapper said he was turning himself in to police.
“I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all, a couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice. ... unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said but no worries God is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen and we want y’all to remember it’s a ynw Family I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and 2ynwjuvy #freeus.”
Henry was arrested in Houston last month and was extradited to Florida on Tuesday, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
