Chase through 3 metro Atlanta counties ends in crash, gunfire; major road blocked

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A chase that spanned several counties ended in a crash in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach just got to the scene where police have blocked off the area along Covington Highway and Hanes Drive.
Gehlbach learned that the chase began in Rockdale County and ended when officers performed a PIT maneuver. He said that one shot was fired by officers but no one was hit.
Police chase from Covington ends on Covington Hwy in DeKalb County. One shot fired by officer but no one hit. Started with shooting/domestic call. LIVE report next pic.twitter.com/5WEPEKUW3H— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 14, 2019
