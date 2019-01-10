Toyota recalls 1.7 million more vehicles over risk of exploding Takata airbags

DETROIT - Nearly 2 million more Toyota and Lexus vehicles in North America are being recalled for a possible defect that could cause airbags to explode, spraying shrapnel at drivers and passengers, the automaker announced Wednesday.
According to The Associated Press, the latest recall involving Takata airbag inflators includes 1.7 million vehicles – 1.3 million of which are in the U.S. Officials believe the defect has resulted in at least 23 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide, the AP reported.
The affected models include the following:
- 2010-2016 Toyota 4Runner
- 2010-2013 Toyota Corolla
- 2010-2013 Toyota Matrix
- 2011-2014 Toyota Sienna
- 2010-2015 Scion XB
- 2010-2012 Lexus ES 350
- 2010-2017 Lexus GX 460
- 2010-2015 Lexus IS 250C
- 2010-2015 Lexus IS 350C
- 2010-2013 Lexus IS 250
- 2010-2013 Lexus IS 350
- 2010-2014 Lexus IS-F
The company said it will notify owners of the affected vehicles about the recall by mail "or other means" later this month. If you own one of these models, "Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace either the front passenger airbag inflator or airbag assembly at no cost," a news release said.
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
