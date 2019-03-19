LAS VEGAS - It’s a gambler’s dream come true: Break the bank in five minutes!
A Hawaii resident playing the poker slots at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas hit it big on St. Patrick’s Day, hitting the Monopoly Millionaire jackpot, KSNV reported.
The winning slot pull netted the tourist $1,029,529.13, the television station reported.
Casino officials told KSNV that the gambler won the jackpot less than five minutes after settling in front of the slot machine.
