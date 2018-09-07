Teen dead after crashing into school bus

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - A 17-year-old died after crashing her car into a school bus in northern Mississippi.
The deadly accident happened Sept. 5. A South Panola School District bus was hit from behind by another vehicle around 7 a.m. on Highway 315, according to the school district.
Fifteen students and the driver were on board the school bus. None of them were injured, and another bus was called to take the children to school.
The driver of the car did not survive the injuries she sustained in the crash. She has been identified by Mississippi Highway Patrol as Katelyn Ray, 17.
Officials have not released any further information.
