  • Teen bitten by shark at California beach

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ENCINITAS, Calif. - A 13-year-old boy suffered major injuries during a shark attack at a California beach Saturday morning, officials said.

    The shark attack took place around 7 a.m. at Beacon's Beach in Encinitas, KUSI reported.

    The boy, who was lobster diving, suffered several bite injuries to his upper torso,  KUSI reported. He was transported to Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego, KABC reported.

    Eyewitness John Robbins took photos of the rescue scene and posted them on Twitter.

