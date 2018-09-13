Target to hire 120k seasonal workers, pay starts at $12

Target is already getting its holiday staffing in order, and its officials announced that the company is adding an additional 20 percent more workers this year compared to last year.
Company officials said it will hire 120,000 seasonal employees to help with more customers expected at brick and mortar stores, CNBC reported.
Target officials said it will also hire 7,500 additional employees for distribution and fulfillment centers to get items to stores and fill online orders.
Minimum wage starts at $12 an hour as of Sept. 16, and that includes seasonal hires.
If hired, the benefits include a 10 percent merchandise discount at the store and online at Target.com and a 20 percent additional discount for fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables. The 20 percent discount also applies to all Simply Balanced and C9 items. The company boasts a flexible schedule and the possibility of earning holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Click here to see the list of open jobs and to apply, or visit your local store or distribution center.
