0 Steph Curry on his moon landing conspiracy comments: 'Obviously I was joking'

OAKLAND, Calif. - NBA player Steph Curry said he was joking when he said he didn’t believe humans landed on the moon.

The remark was made when the athlete made an appearance on the Monday episode of the “Winging It” podcast, which is hosted by Atlanta Hawks players Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore.

ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors player was in the middle of a lighthearted discussion with teammate Andre Iguodala, Carter, Bazemore and podcast co-host Annie Finberg when the moon landing came up.

“We ever been to the moon?” Curry asked at the 46:45 mark of the episode. The group replied, “No.”

“They’re going to come get us,” Curry said. “Sorry, I don't want to start conspiracies.”

Finberg was skeptical, but the others mentioned part of the theory that says director Stanley Kubrick staged the moon landing footage.

People quickly responded, criticizing Curry for spreading the conspiracy theory, especially when he has young fans.

“Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast,” Curry told ESPN Wednesday. “I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, 'Oh my God, he's a fake-moon-landing truther,' whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.”

CNN reported that NASA responded to Curry’s claim Tuesday.

“There’s lots of evidence NASA landed 12 American astronauts on the Moon from 1969-1972,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel said in a statement. “We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets.”

Curry told ESPN he’d take NASA up on the offer.

“In terms of the reaction that I've gotten, I am definitely going to take them up on their offer. I am going to educate myself firsthand on everything that NASA has done and shine a light on their tremendous work over the years and hopefully people understand that education is power, informing yourself is power,” the father of three said. “For kids out there that hang on every word that we say, which is important, understand that you should not believe something just because somebody says it. You should do your homework and understand what you actually believe.

“I’m going to go to NASA and I’m going to enjoy the experience wholeheartedly.”

