Singer Jason Aldean, wife Brittany Kerr Aldean reveal they are having baby girl

Country singer Jason Aldean and his wife, former “American Idol” contestant Brittany Kerr, have revealed the gender of their second child together.
Billboard reported that similar to the couple’s announcement of the pregnancy in July, the couple took to Instagram to reveal they were having a baby girl.
In a baseball-themed gender reveal video, Aldean’s daughters from a previous marriage, Kendyl, 10, and Keely, 15, guessed whether Kerr was expecting a girl or a boy.
“Jason and I already know what it is, so this is just for the girls, to see their excitement,” Kerr said in the video.
Aldean and Kerr tossed balls for the girls to hit, which exploded into pink dust.
Both girls guessed correctly. See the gender reveal video below.
